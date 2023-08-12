Suzuki Cultus is a famous hatchback known for its reliability, design, and fuel efficiency. Cultus has a range of features that for convenience to passengers. The latest variant of Suzuki Cultus comes with engine displacement and a 998cc engine and can accommodate five persons at a time.

Besides new looks, the vehicle has a fuel-efficient engine that provides decent mileage, making it an ideal choice for daily commutes, especially within cities.

Cultus is among the most selling hatchbacks produced by the country’s oldest auto manufacturer, and despite the growing competition, the sales of the four-wheeler have not dropped. The K-series engine of Cultus coupled with drive-by-wire technology, offers power and amazing fuel efficiency.

The dynamic exterior of the Suzuki Cultus comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.

The car remained one of the most popular and commonly seen four-wheelers for years. Suzuki Cultus has gone through several generations and facelifts in the country, with each trim receiving positive feedback.

Overall, the Suzuki Cultus has established a strong presence in the Pakistani automobile market and remains a popular choice for individuals and families looking for a reliable and affordable compact car

The latest model of Suzuki Cultus has featured a more aerodynamic design and a sportier appearance compared to its previous models.

Suzuki Cultus price update 2023

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

Suzuki Cultus Specs

Suzuki Cultus Fuel Average

Suzuki Cultus offers fuel average between 13.5 – 19.5 km per liter within city, but stats may vary.