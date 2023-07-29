Suzuki Cultus is among the most selling hatchbacks produced by the country’s oldest auto manufacturer, and despite the growing competition, the sales of the four-wheeler have not dropped.

The car backed by a 1.0 Litre engine offers smooth drive in cities while its modern look makes it stand out among other cars in its league. The K-series engine of Cultus coupled with drive-by-wire technology, offers power and amazing fuel efficiency.

The dynamic exterior of the Suzuki Cultus comes with a modern front grille design, a smart back door, and a wide rear, making for a stunning first impression.

The car remained one of the most popular and commonly seen four-wheelers for years. Suzuki Cultus has gone through several generations and facelifts in the country, with each trim receiving positive feedback.

Overall, the Suzuki Cultus has established a strong presence in the Pakistani automobile market and remains a popular choice for individuals and families looking for a reliable and affordable compact car

The latest model of Suzuki Cultus has featured a more aerodynamic design and a sportier appearance compared to its previous models.

Suzuki Cultus price July 2023