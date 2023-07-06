Suzuki Cultus is a popular hatchback vehicle known for its affordability and reliability. The vehicle established a strong presence in the local automobile market and remains a popular choice for individuals and families looking for a reliable and affordable compact car

Cultus is famous model introduced by Pak Suzuki as it remained one of the most popular and commonly seen four-wheeler for years. Suzuki Cultus has gone through several generations and facelifts in Pakistan, with each trim receiving positive feedback.

The 1000cc car is known for its compact size, making it suitable for passing through congested routes while its affordability and low maintenance contributed to its fame.

In recent times, Suzuki introduced rolled out an updated version of Cultus, which is apparently more modern, and is loaded with latest features, and safety equipment. Cultus is available in both manual and automatic transmission as the company expanded the unit to a wider range of customers.

Suzuki Cultus latest prices in Pakistan

Models Price Suzuki Cultus VXR Rs3,718,000 Suzuki Cultus VXL Rs4,084,000 Suzuki Cultus Auto Gear Shift Rs4,366,000

As the prices of vehicles touched the sky, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans.

Suzuki Cultus Installment Plan Breakdown

Cultus VXR

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)

Cultus VXL

(With 30 Percent Down payment)

(With 50 Percent Down payment)

Alfalah Auto Loan

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.