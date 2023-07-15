Suzuki Bolan is a popular mini MPV by the country’s oldest car manufacturer Pak Suzuki. It was preliminary introduced for commercial use, but was used as a family vehicle in Pakistan.

As the vehicle is known as public transport MPV in parts of the world, Bolan’s typical MPV stance focused on practicality than on a rugged appearance. Bolan’s design with a trim bonnet aimed at maximizing cabin room for passengers.

Known as ‘Carry Dabba’ in the country, the vehicle saw basic upgrades since being introduced and is famous for being virtually unchanged over the decades.

The compact design offers a spacious interior with a seating capacity of up to 8 people, including the driver, and it is backed by an efficient 800cc engine, which is a 3-cylinder petrol engine. It provides decent performance and fuel efficiency for driving short distances.

Suzuki offers Bolan in both manual and automatic transmission options, allowing drivers to choose according to their preferences. With only basic features, Bolan offers akin safety equipment, including classic seat belts and a simple braking system.

It includes a black front grille, and its exterior is much like of a van. Suzuki Bolan can accommodate up to 6-7 people in it.

Suzuki Bolan 2023 Price in Pakistan