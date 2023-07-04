Suzuki is a well-known motorcycle brand in Pakistan and the auto giant offers a range of motorcycles for various purposes and segments.

As cars and bike prices in the country increased by 150 percent to reach an all-time high and now Suzuki’s top-of-the-line units crossed half million mark.

As all bike manufacturers increased prices multiple times, Suzuki leads the race as it increased prices of all units including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2.

Suzuki updated prices in Pakistan

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan