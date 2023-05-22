Suzuki bikes prices in Pakistan 2023

Cars and bike prices in Pakistan surged by 150 percent to reach an all-time high and now Suzuki’s top-of-the-line unit crossed half million mark.
As all bike manufacturers increased prices multiple times, Suzuki leads the race as it increased prices of all units including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2.
After the fifth surge of the year, the prices of the bikes increased by about Rs60,000.
Updated Prices
Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GD 110s
|335,000
Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GSX 125
|488,000
Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GS 150
|364,000
Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan
|Model
|New price (PKR)
|Suzuki GR 150
|521,000