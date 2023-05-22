Suzuki bikes prices in Pakistan 2023

Cars and bike prices in Pakistan surged by 150 percent to reach an all-time high and now Suzuki’s top-of-the-line unit crossed half million mark.

As all bike manufacturers increased prices multiple times, Suzuki leads the race as it increased prices of all units including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, GR-150, and GW 250 JP2.

After the fifth surge of the year, the prices of the bikes increased by about Rs60,000.

Updated Prices

Suzuki GD 110S Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GD 110s 335,000

Suzuki GSX 125 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GSX 125 488,000

Suzuki GS 150 Price in Pakistan

Model New price (PKR) Suzuki GS 150 364,000

Suzuki GR 150 Price in Pakistan