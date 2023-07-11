Top automakers including Suzuki offered comprehensive zero markup installment plans for all motorbikes.

Suzuki is a known two-wheeler brand in Pakistan with a strong presence in the local market as the company offers a wide range of motorcycles across different segments, including commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

As prices of Honda, and Yamaha bikes continue to move up, Suzuki also made increase in price for all of its models, including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

The offer is however available for Bank Alfalah credit card holders.

Buyers can get the desired bikes at zero percent markup for up to 18 months.

Suzuki Bikes Installments Plan 2023