Suzuki is a known bike brand with a strong presence in the Pakistani market as the company offers a wide range of bikes including commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

Bikes prices continue to move up, while Suzuki made increases in price for all of its models, including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Suzuki GD 110S Installment Plan

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment Rs 117,250 (35%)

Monthly Installment – (Till 23rd Month) Rs 9,100

Last Month Installment – Rs 8,450

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment 167,500 (50%)

Monthly Installment – Rs 9,400

Last Month Installment – Rs 7,700

Suzuki GS 150 Installment Plan

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 35% Advance Payment & 24 EMI

Down Payment Rs 127,400 (35%)

Monthly Installment – Rs 9,900

Last Month Installment – Rs 8,900

Zero Mark-Up Installment Schedule Detail at 50% Advance Payment & 18 EMI

Down Payment Rs 182,000 (50%)

Monthly Installment – (Till 17th Month) 10,200

Last Month Installment – (Last Installment) 8,600

Visit Suzuki showroom or website for complete details