Suzuki Bikes Installment Plan with zero markup 2023

Price shocks continue for the buyers of motorcycles as almost all bike makers have increased the prices several times in the wake of huge depreciation of local currency and increase in production cost amid severe restrictions on imports.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company, along with its competitors, made an increase in price for all of its models, with the surge going as high as Rs60,000. Despite the soaring prices, Suzuki models, Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150, remained popular among the public.

After the recent price hike, Suzuki’s cheapest bike GD 110S now costs Rs322,000, and Suzuki GS 150 is now Rs350,000. The company’s famous Suzuki GR150 has increased to Rs501,000 while the price of Suzuki GSX 125 stands at Rs469,000.

As the price mark touched, the half-million mark, people are looking to get Suzuki Bikes on east installments with buyers looking to get stress-free payment options with no or very less markup.

Suzuki Motorcycles can be availed on an 18-24 month installment plan with no markup, and a down payment as low as 30 percent.

Suzuki Bikes Installment Plan 2023

Suzuki GR 150 (Rs. 501,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 13,900 24 Months (35%) 13,568

Suzuki GD 110S 110S (Rs. 322,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 8,950 24 Months (35%) 8,720

Suzuki GS 150 (Rs. 350,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 9,720 24 Months (35%) 9,480

GSX 125 (Rs. 469,000)