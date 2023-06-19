Suzuki is a popular brand in Pakistan and has a strong presence in the Pakistani market as the auto giant offers a wide range of bikes across different segments, including commuter bikes, sport bikes, and adventure rides.

As price shocks continue for the buyers, all bike makers have jacked up the prices in recent months amid massive depreciation of Pakistani rupee and increase in production cost.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company made an increase in price for all of its models., Suzuki offers some of its famous models in country including Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150.

Suzuki Bikes Prices in Pakistan

Suzuki’s cheapest bike GD 110S now costs Rs322,000, and Suzuki GS 150 is now Rs350,000. The company’s famous Suzuki GR150 has increased to Rs501,000 while the price of Suzuki GSX 125 stands at Rs469,000.

Amid the sky rocketing prices, customers are looking to get Suzuki Bikes on easy installments. Suzuki Motorcycles can be availed on an 18-24 month installment plan with no markup, and a down payment as low as 30 percent.

Suzuki Bikes Installment Plan 2023

Suzuki GR 150 (Rs. 501,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 13,900 24 Months (35%) 13,568

Suzuki GD 110S 110S (Rs. 322,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 8,950 24 Months (35%) 8,720

Suzuki GS 150 (Rs. 350,000)

Installment Plan Down Payment Installment 18 Months (50%) 9,720 24 Months (35%) 9,480

GSX 125 (Rs. 469,000)