Huge increase in prices of Suzuki and other motorcycles is a trouble maker for buyers who are facing hard times to get their hands on new bikes.

Almost all brands including Suzuki jacked up the prices of bikes several times over the last year amid huge depreciation of local currency and increase in production cost besides restrictions on imports.

Pak Suzuki Motor Company announced an increase in price for all of its models, with the surge going as high as Rs60,000. Despite the soaring prices, Suzuki models, Suzuki GD-110 S, GS-150, GSX-125, and GR-150, remained popular among the public.

Following the recent price increase, Suzuki’s cheapest bike GD 110S now costs Rs322,000, whereas Suzuki GS 150 is now Rs350,000. The company’s famous Suzuki GR150 has increased to Rs501,000 while the price of Suzuki GSX 125 stands at Rs469,000.

As the price mark of two-wheelers touched the half-million mark, Pakistanis are looking to get these bikes on easy installment plans with no or very less markup. To facilitate buyers, Suzuki Pakistan came with a budget-friendly installment plan for its bikes, allowing customers to own its two favorite models Suzuki GS-150 or GD110s with ease, and that’s with zero markups, making it even more affordable.

The new leasing options allow customers to get these bikes in 24-month installment. The company further dropped the down payment from 50 to 35 percent, which makes it convenient for those who may not have the full amount upfront. The zero markup plan can be availed to two years.

Suzuki GD110s Installments Plans

Suzuki GS-150 Installments Plans

How to apply for leasing plan

People interested in the latest scheme are advised to visit their nearest Suzuki authorized dealerships to get detailed information about the installment plan and for pre-requisites.