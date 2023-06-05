Suzuki Alto price June 2023

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC), the manufacturer of Suzuki cars in Pakistan, increased the price of all models and variants including Alto over the last couple of months.

The ongoing economic turmoil now pushed car prices away from inflation-weary people who are now forced to pay additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto which is an entry-level vehicle.

The massive depreciation of the local currency and import restrictions drive a cumulative effect on vehicle prices that soared hugely.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchback crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.