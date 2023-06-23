Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) jacked up the rates of all units including the cheapest car Alto over the last couple of months.

Economic meltdown now pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now paying additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto – an entry-level vehicle.

Some of the reasons behind the huge price increase are the depreciation of the rupee and import curbs that drive a cumulative effect on car prices.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchback crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.

