Suzuki’s cheapest hatchback Alto is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which makes it a popular choice as the price of auto vehicles skyrocketed in recent times.

As the number of vehicles soared drastically in major cities, people are looking for compact cars, and in this league, Suzuki Alto stands at the top. The car is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in cities like Lahore, and Karachi.

Suzuki rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting on two-wheelers. Among leading hatchbacks, Alto continues to reign supreme in the list of best-selling cars.

As sales of automobiles tumbled amid the ongoing crisis, Pak Suzuki witnessed no decline in sales, with people still booking Alto in mid 2023.

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top of the line VXL AGS. Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colours.

Alto Engine and Transmission

Alto VX

658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2 wheels drive

Alto VXR

658 cc engine, 5-speed manual transmission, 2WD drive

Alto VXL

658 cc engine, AGS (Auto Gear Shift) transmission, 2WD drive

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.

