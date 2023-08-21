Suzuki Alto 800 is one of the lowest-priced brand hatchback cars in the Pakistani market. Alto comes with a 660cc petrol engine mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

The new boxy-shaped car is known for being a common man’s ride as it offers decent mileage, and is touted to be perfect for a single family. The cheapest hatchback of the country’s oldest car Alto is known for its compact size, fuel efficiency, and affordability, which makes it a popular choice.

The compact vehicle is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in cities like Lahore, and Karachi. Suzuki rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting to two-wheelers. Among leading hatchbacks, Alto continues to reign supreme in the list of best-selling cars.

As sales of four-wheelers face blow amid the ongoing crisis, Pak Suzuki witnessed no decline in sales, with people still booking Alto in mid-2023.

Suzuki Alto Models in Pakistan 2023

Pak Suzuki offers Alto in four models including VX, VXR, VXR AGS, and top of the line VXL AGS.

Suzuki Alto Colors in Pakistan

Currently, it comes in white, graphite grey, pearl black, cerulean blue, and silky silver colours.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Specs/Features

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.