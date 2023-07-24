Pak Suzuki’s famous hatchback Alto continues to reign supreme in the list of best-selling vehicles in Pakistan.

Amid the huge increase in prices of cars, several cars observed turbulent sales in the country, however, Pak Suzuki witnessed no decline in sales.

All manufacturers including Toyota, Honda, and Suzuki increased the rates of all units including the cheapest car Alto over the last year as the crisis along with import restrictions pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now facing hard times to buy new cars, even entry-level vehicles like Suzuki.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variant Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.

