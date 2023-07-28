Suzuki Alto has made its place as an affordable hatchback vehicle with a modern boxier design, decent performance, and good fuel efficiency while buyers, especially at entry-level, have valued Suzuki’s famous model as a win-win package of affordability.

Suzuki Alto comes with a new improved design in 2017. Keeping in mind the needs of Pakistanis, Alto is loaded with a small-displacement engine, and offers smooth urban driving.

Suzuki is a go-to choice for daily commuters as the car offers a decent fuel average as compared to other vehicles of its league. Alto offers basic features like AC, power steering, power windows, and a multimedia system while safety features depend on the variant, but typically include airbags, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased the rates of all units including the cheapest car Alto over the last couple of months. Economic meltdown now pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now paying additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto – an entry-level vehicle.

Entry-level cars like Suzuki Alto, which targets middle-class people, become pricey, and now people are looking for easy leasing options for the vehicle.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan Breakdown

Suzuki Alto Price PKR 2,251,000 Down Payment (30 percent) PKR 675,300 Processing Fees PKR 8,700 Monthly Payment (5 years) PKR 47,936

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.