The economic meltdown pushed cars away from inflation-weary people who bear the brunt to buy new vehicles, even entry-level cars.

The devaluation of local currency and import restrictions jacked up car prices in Pakistan that surged massively. Entry-level hatchbacks like Suzuki Alto, which targets middle-class people, become pricey.

Along with other players, Pak Suzuki Motor Company jacked up the price of Suzuki Alto and other vehicles.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

As the prices of vehicles touched the sky, several commercial banks are offering easy installment plans.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan Breakdown

Suzuki Alto Price PKR 2,251,000 Down Payment (30 percent) PKR 675,300 Processing Fees PKR 8,700 Monthly Payment (5 years) PKR 47,936

Alfalah Auto Loan

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.