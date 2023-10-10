Suzuki Alto holds a special place in the hearts of Pakistani car lovers who opt the ride for daily commute. Known for its reliability, affordability and efficiency, the 660cc hatchback has become a ubiquitous sight on Indian roads, and prices of its top-of-the-line variant is about to touch Rs3million, forcing people to get the ride on installments.

With its boxy design and agile maneuverability, Suzuki Alto navigates through congested city streets and its loaded features make it a popular choice for urban dwellers. The car’s fuel efficiency is highly valued in a country where economical transportation is paramount.

Suzuki Alto is worth its value, especially if you drive within the city mostly as the on-road price of the hatchback is moderately less as compared to other cars. When it comes to fuel economy and latest features, five door car underwent a cosmetic update some years back.

Alto’s features and comfort remained at the top of features, while it comes with the new infotainment system, airbags at the front, a large air intake capacity. Alto displaces decent power and has made its place as an affordable hatchback vehicle with a modern design, decent performance, and good fuel efficiency while buyers, especially at entry-level, have valued Suzuki’s famous model as a win-win package of affordability.

The economic crisis now pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now paying additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto – an entry-level vehicle.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while the Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan 2023

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.

Alto VX (5 years plan with 30 percent down payment)

Alto VX (5 years plan with 50 percent down payment)

Alto VXR (5 years plan with 30 percent down payment)

Alto VXR (5 years plan with 50 percent down payment)

Alto VXL AGS (5 years plan with 30 percent down payment)

Alto VXL AGS (5 years plan with 50 percent down payment)