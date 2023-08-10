Pakistan’s oldest car manufacturer Suzuki is known for its brand recognition, resale value, maintenance cost, other than its parts availability, and wide service network across the country.

The company’s entry-level vehicle Alto holds a considerable share in the local market. Alto is backed by a 660cc petrol engine, which displaces decent power. The car has made its place as an affordable hatchback vehicle with a modern design, decent performance, and good fuel efficiency while buyers, especially at entry-level, have valued Suzuki’s famous model as a win-win package of affordability.

Alto’s new improved design was introduced back in 2017, and it is loaded with a small-displacement engine, and offers smooth urban driving.

The vehicle is a go-to choice for daily commuters as the car offers a decent fuel average as compared to other vehicles of its league. Alto offers basic features like AC, power steering, power windows, and a multimedia system while safety features depend on the variant, but typically include airbags, and an anti-lock braking system (ABS).

Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) increased the rates of all units including the cheapest car Alto over the last couple of months. Economic meltdown now pushed vehicle prices away from buyers who are now paying additional money to get new cars, like Suzuki Alto – an entry-level vehicle.

Entry-level cars like Suzuki Alto, which targets middle-class people, become pricey, and now people are looking for easy leasing options for the vehicle.

Suzuki Alto latest prices in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto Installment Plan Breakdown

Suzuki Alto Price PKR 2,251,000 Down Payment (30 percent) PKR 675,300 Processing Fees PKR 8,700 Monthly Payment (5 years) PKR 47,936

With Alfalah Auto Loan, the carmaker offers easy installment plans. It required a down payment of 30 percent and five years of the installment plan.