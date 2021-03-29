Suzuki Alto garners highest selling for Feb’21

Pakistan’s auto industry delivered 16,436 cars in February 2021, according to the Pakistan Automobile Manufacturers Association (PAMA). Pak Suzuki Motor Company Ltd (PSMC) has regained the lead with a significant 66 percent growth in sales year on year.

PAMA related the growth to a 162 percent increase in Alto sales and a 106 percent increase in Ravi sales, which totaled 4,245 and 1,268 respectively.

Honda Atlas Cars (Pakistan) Ltd (HCAR) saw a 13% increase in revenue year over year, while Indus Motor Company (INDU) saw a 3% drop. In February 2021, Hyundai Nishat and Lucky Motor (KIA), two newcomers to the country’s car industry, delivered 651 and 2,500 vehicles, respectively.

Overall passenger vehicle sales fell by 6% month over month in February 2021.

Read more