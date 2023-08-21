LAHORE – Despite tumble in sales of automobiles due to rising prices, Suzuki Alto maintained its top position in market in July 2023 as it remained popular among users for its fuel efficiency and compact size.

Pak Suzuki’s cheapest hatchback Alto is known for its maneuverability and ease of parking, especially in cities like Lahore, and Karachi.

Suzuki rolled out fuel-efficient vehicles as prices of fuel also increased with each passing day, and many people are shifting on two-wheelers. Among leading hatchbacks, Alto continues to reign supreme in the list of best-selling cars.

The statistics for car sales in the month of July shows a total of 1,440 units of Suzuki Alto were sold during this period. It is the best-selling car in Pakistan for the seventh consecutive month of 2023.

Suzuki Alto Latest Price in Pakistan

The cheapest variant Suzuki Alto VX is available at Rs2,251,000, the price of the Alto VXR stands at Rs2,612,000, while Alto VXR AGS at Rs2,799,000 and Alto AGS at Rs2,935,000.

Variants Price Alto VXR Rs2,251,000 Alto VXR Rs2,612,000 Alto VXR-AGS Rs2,799,000 Alto VXL-AGS Rs2,935,000

Suzuki Alto installments 2023

As the price of famous hatchbacks crossed over 2 million, Pak Suzuki and commercial banks offer rolled-out easy installment plans, which required a down payment of at least 30 percent and offer plans for up to seven years.

