Suu Kyi faces strong resistance from Rohingya Muslims

Syed Atiqul Hassan,

A series of demonstrations are being planned by the local community members as the

heads of 10-member countries of ASEAN meet for the ASEAN-Australian summit next weekend (17-18 Aug). The heads of Philippines, Cambodia, Thailand, Laos, Vietnam and Myanmar will have to face the strong activist protesting against the violations of human rights of Rohingya Muslims.

This is going to be the sixth ASEAN-Australia heads-of-government summit since 1977, but it will be the first in (Sydney) Australia. The 2-day Summit of heads of government is a centrepiece of a series of meetings being held between 12–18 March. At least half of ASEAN countries (Myanmar, Laos, Thailand, Philippines and Vietnam) are facing series international issues including extra-judicial killing, ethnic violence, corruption and even terrorism. The worst situation is in Myanmar where over nearly one million ethnic Rohingya Muslims from Myanmar State of Raphine State (also known as Arakan) have been dislocated and a significant percentage of them have fled to Bangladesh. According to various sources over half a million children, women, men have been raped and mass murdered by the state-sponsored Myanmar army. Aung San SuuKyi is the incumbent State Counsellor which is equal to the Prime Minister. During the entire bloody military operation against Rohingya she opted to remain silent.

When Aung Suu Kyi will land on Australian soil this week to attend ASEAN-Australia Summit she will face unwelcomed resistance by many activists and community organisations from Rohingya Muslims. This will be Suu Kyi’s first visit since the Rohingya Muslim ethnic cleansing began. It is to be noted that the next door neighbour of Myanmar, Bangladesh’s Sheikh Hasina Wajid took hard steps not to accept the IDPs of Rohingya Muslim, in result hundred and thousands of Rohingya Muslim were stranded in their own village and their entire village were burnt by the Myanmar army. On the other hand, the opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party supports Rohingya Muslims, their party followers in different countries including in Australia are running campaigns and organizing demonstrations in support of Rohingya Muslim.

The Rohingya Muslim community in particular and Muslim community in general have demanded Australian Government not to entertain Aung San Suu Kyi who supported the brutal army operation against Rohingya Muslims.

“Burmese Army is one of the most notorious ugly dogmatic elements in the world history as they’re killing innocent children, women & burning their houses. Aung San Suu Kyi should not be entertained by civilized Australian society, she has supported the mass killing of Rohingya Muslim therefore her hands are involved in mass murders of her own fellow citizens, she must be boycotted rather than receiving warm welcome in Australia” says Mohammad Abdullah Shamim a prominent leader of Bangladeshi community and founder of Bangladeshi nationalist party in Australia.

“Thousands of Villages were burnt… hundreds of mass graves in different villages in Arakan are open evidence of the genocide of Rohingya Muslim community…., majority of their population left Arakan to Bangladesh, almost 1.3 million alone are in Bangladesh and hundreds and thousands still don’t know their fate” says, Mohammad Rauf a local community leader of Rohingya community in Sydney.

The Cambodian community in Sydney has planned to protest against the Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen during his attendance at the ASEAN-Australia summit on March 17-18. The authoritarian in nature, Hun Sen has been involved in corruption in Cambodia and threatened his own people to civil war if they don’t vote for him in the upcoming election in July. In a statement, Hun Sen said that if anyone burned his effigy or photo in protest against him in Sydney he would follow them and beat them at their home. The Australian Shadow Treasurer Chris Bowen says Australia will not let Cambodia’s Prime Minister intimidate or harass protesters with these types of statements. The PM Hun Sen is going to be our guest and is not expected to comment like this, Chris Bowen said.

The Lao Community in Sydney has also planned for a demonstration over weekend in Sydney CBD against lao regime under the leadership of Prime Minister ThonglounSisoulith.

The Filipino community in Sydney have also planned a demonstration against the extrajudicial killings and violations of human rights linked to the Duterte administration’s war on drugs. On the other hand, Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte Philippineshas announced that he will not be attending ASEAN-Australia summit due to the recent development in Philippines where his presence is necessary. President Rodrigo will be represented by his foreign secretary, Alan Peter Cayetano.The summit includes a counter-terrorism conference to combat the ISS threat in the region. Last year, Australia increased its military assistance for Philippines, providing counter-terrorism training, intelligence sharing and surveillance assistance in the southern Philippines.

Australian defense is providing technical, logistics and training support to Myanmar’s armed forces, known as the Tatmadaw, in account of fighting against terrorism. This year, Australia added further $126,000 Australian spending on Myanmar’s funding made up to $398,000, this additional funding will be spent on English lessons to soldiers and on Myanmar’s participation in the Pirap Jabiru multilateral military exercises in the region that Australia is partnering with Thailand.

Australian allies United States, United Kingdom, Canada, France and European Union have cut their ties with Myanmar’s military over Myanmar’s brutal army operation against Rohingyas Muslim and Australia opted to keep silence on the matter. Analysts believe that the reason of Australian silence on continuous killing and brutal operation against the Rohingya Muslims by Myanmar’s army that if Australia denounces and act against Myanmar’s government then Australia’s action will put Australia in a situation where they will not have any reason not to accept Myanmar’s dislocated Muslims.

The main agenda on the table in the 2-day ASEAN-Australia summit will be on Counter-terrorism and the Philippines; Myanmar and the Rohingya crisis;Political order and Cambodia; Institutional associations and relations; and the South China Sea. However, the plight of the one million Rohingya refugees (IDPs) sitting in the open skies at the border between Myanmar and Bangladesh being the focal issue during the summit. It is expected when Suu Kyi will be meeting Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull both will also discuss the refugees’ crises of Rohingya Muslim. In the past Australia has been refusing to accept Muslim refugees of Rohingya while they accepted thousands of Syrian Christians into Australia.—Email

[Writer is Special Correspondent based in Sydney Australia]