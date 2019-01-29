Sustainable models for global challenges

AICSS 2019

Staff Reporter

The College of Economic and Social Development (CESD) at the Institute of Business Management (IoBM) organized the Annual International Conference on Social Sciences (AICSS) 2019 on the theme of “Geo-Political, Economic, Educational and Psycho-Social Challenges and Opportunities in the 21st Century” at its campus on January 28-29, 2019 according to IoBM Public Affairs Section. Invited at the inaugural session were local, regional, national and international luminaries.

Bashir Janmohammad, Chancellor IoBM, Chairman and Director Westbury Group of Companies, Dalda Foods (Pvt.) Limited and Mapak Edible Oils (Pvt.) was the Chief Guest. Talib Karim President, IoBM addressed the Conference and introduced the institution. The Welcome Address was given by Dr. Shahida Wizarat, Dean CESD, IoBM, Vote of Thanks was delivered by Ambassador, Retired, Syed Hassan Habib, Senior Fellow, Center for Area and Policy Studies (CAPS), IoBM. The Academic Partner of AICSS 2019 was Dr. Abdul Salam Lodhi, Director, University College of Zhob, Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering.

Share on: WhatsApp