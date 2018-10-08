Sustainable growth lies in ability to export, not import: Amar

Exclusive Interview

Amar Zafar Khan is Chairman of Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd

RECENTLY launched with the motto to promote Pakistan’s exports, ‘Pehle Aap’ aims to provide opportunities to Pakistan’s agricultural production to enter the Chinese market and earn a large aunt of foreign exchange.

Amar Zafar Khan, Chairman of Pehle Aap (Pvt) Ltd, is a Chartered Accountant and has over three decades of experience at leading national and international banking and financial institutions. Having served as the President of the United Bank Limited (UBL), one of the largest banks in Pakistan, Khan has exposure to markets in the Middle East, Europe and Africa. His experience encompasses a wide spectrum of areas, such as corporate, investment and commercial banking, securities trading, risk management, human resources, domestic and cross-border corporate finance and control, etc.

In an exclusive interview with the Pakistan Observer, Amar Zafar Khan highlighted the key features of the Pehle Aap initiative that has recently unveiled its ‘Agricultural Export’ project, the flagship programme that primarily focuses on the development of agricultural, fisheries and livestock sectors with an aim to provide local farmers and businessmen with a source of exports to China and other countries and gradually increase Pakistan’s agricultural productivity through the transfer of technology and expertise to help the country emerge as the world’s leading organic food exporter.

What is ‘Pehle Aap’ all about?

‘Pehle Aap’ tends to be a lasting vision that is based on the desire to find a sustainable solution to Pakistan’s most critical economic issues through a long-term vision that is centred on maximising the country’s export potential – starting with its largest employment sector – agriculture.

A nation’s sustainable growth lies in its ability to export, not import. Conceived by Pehle Aap, the ‘Agricultural Export’ flagship initiative aims to uplift, source, process and export agricultural produce from Pakistan to China and other countries. Through this project, Pakistan’s agricultural, fisheries and livestock output will be boosted by specialised Chinese companies sourcing from farmers in Pakistan and then exporting to China and other countries. Underpinning this, a complete e-commerce and supply chain infrastructure is going to be implemented by a major Chinese company that has successfully executed similar structures across China. The project intends to create skilled jobs and bring prosperity to Pakistan’s rural sector. Starting with agriculture that has the highest growth potential, this initiative will move on to other sectors, generating diversified sources of foreign exchange for the country, which is currently plagued with imports exceeding exports, an unsubstantial foreign debt burden and rural poverty.

Have you devised a clear-cut roadmap to implement the programme?

Of course, the underlying vision is to pursue a three-pronged approach by partnering with one or more Chinese agricultural companies, better to say ‘sourcing companies’. First and foremost, we need to modernise the existing farming technology being used in the sector. For this, sourcing companies will motivate Pakistani farmers to adopt a high-yielding cropping plan to ensure that the crop mix maximises commercial returns. Farmers will also be taught about high-yielding production methods and an efficient utilisation of water and usage of inputs, making sure that the output meets stringent health, safety and market standards. To achieve the objective, incubation farms will be established across the country, while financing facilities will be available to farmers to help them achieve these objectives. Secondly, when it comes to better storage and distribution of agricultural yields, the programme will make sure the minimisation of loss of output that is usually incurred owing to the movement of perishable products from farm to market. And, finally, with a vision to develop the country’s exports through agriculture of USD 5 billion in a 5-year period and thereafter, we have a plan to create skilled employment and economic opportunities, particularly in the rural areas. This will also help relieve the overburdened cities of the country.

Please highlight the long-term benefits of this initiative, with particular reference to Pakistan’s struggling economy.

The country desperately needs an all-inclusive platform with high export growth potential and this is what we are aiming to achieve. Other than improving agricultural yields and minimising water wastage through conservation, the initiative, honestly speaking, offers a long-term solution to reduce BOP deficit through a significant increase in the value of exports. The programme will help Pakistani companies build a sustainable partnership with Chinese companies and will help local food manufacturers and suppliers to equally participate in the international food market. This will also help allied agricultural industries (e.g. fisheries, the livestock sector, etc.) to grow to an exponential level.

In your opinion, what are the major challenges that fail the country’s agriculture sector?

Pakistan is largely self-sufficient in food, but there are many challenges that limit the country’s ability to produce a surplus output and these prevent it from making full use of its export potential. Land is like a production machine and it can be used for cultivating different crops based on their export potential. In Pakistan, however, ninety three percent of our land is producing grains and pulses, which yield only a thousand dollars per hectare. In contrast, vegetables, which only occupy three percent of our land, generate two and a half times more income than the income generated by grains and pulses. And when it comes to fruits, they generate four and a half times more than the income generated by vegetable cultivation. Once Malaysia used to grow fruits, vegetables and rubber but they even discarded that and shifted to such agricultural products as palm oil that generates greater revenue for their farmers. Rubber, which has a slightly lower yield, has now moved to Indonesia. Despite the fact that nearly 60 per cent of Pakistan’s population earns its living through agricultural means, some 18.63m hectares of irrigated land in the country remains under cultivation. In addition to that, a severe lack of modernisation in the agriculture sector results in lower yields, coupled with significant agricultural wastage owing to poor storage, handling and wasteful flood-watering systems. From a revenue-maximisation perspective, the sector suffers from the sub-optimal allocation of land between different crops, while the absence of a sourcing and expert technology capacity as well as a non-existent logistical chain to grade, store and transport agriculture yields within and across the country’s borders, impedes the country’s potential to emerge as a major food exporter. The project seems to be revolving around the agriculture sector and is mainly targeting a single country that is China. Is there any specific reason?

The agriculture sector in Pakistan accounts for over 24 per cent, or nearly one-fourth of the country’s GDP. With quite a significant growth rate of 3 per cent to 4 per cent per annum, the sector employs nearly 50 per cent of the employed labour force and it happens to be the largest source of foreign exchange earnings with almost 65 per cent of the country’s total export earnings. Being the main economic driver, the sector forms the basis for more than 50 per cent of industrial production, accounting for the largest chunk of national economic output every year. The initiative is largely oriented to promote agricultural exports to China because it is one the world’s leading economies and is looking in every direction to build its own supplies of food. However, we cannot supply our food products to China unless we change our crops and start producing to their taste. China is close to us and its proximity enables us to export high-end products to China. Principally, China sources from many countries and it has the world’s biggest population. That’s why they are the best choice for us.

How significant is the role of the banking sector in the promotion of exports?

To deploy modern technology, our farmers need finance and banks have to play their role in this, as many processing plants will be set up and we need equity for those. The country’s SME sector, including the agriculture sector, needs some new solutions. The problem for the SME owners is that they tend to own all their assets and by the time they finance those assets they have hardly any borrowing capacity left for working capital, which is key to grow their market share. The banking sector has to come forward to help our SMEs become users of assets rather than the owners of those assets.

