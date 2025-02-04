Sustainable financial model for urban, rural healthcare centers stressed

A delegation from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) met with Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, at the CDA Headquarters on Monday. The meeting focused on developing a sustainable financial model for urban and rural healthcare centers, the establishment of a Green Data Center, and the construction of the Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal.

The members of CDA Board and the relevant officers were also present.

Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, asked ADB to devise a financial model aimed at reducing the operational costs of rural and urban healthcare centers to ensure long-term sustainability.

The discussion also covered the establishment of a Green Data Center in Islamabad. During the briefing, Chairman CDA was informed that the Green Data Center would primarily rely on solar energy for power. He asked ADB to conduct a study to identify the most suitable location for the center.

The meeting also discussed Islamabad Intercity Bus Terminal.

Chairman CDA was briefed that the initial feasibility study for the project has been completed. In the next phase, ADB will provide technical assistance for detailed feasibility planning, design, and operational strategies to ensure the project’s smooth execution.