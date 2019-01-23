Sustainable farming practices must for real growth

Salim Ahmed

Lahore

As part of PepsiCo’s commitment to sustainability, the company organized an event, to promote sustainable farming practices for its potato farmers located in district Kasur.

The event, titled the “Sustainable Farming Program Roadshow”, was organized as part of several initiatives being taken by PepsiCo under the banner of the “Sustainable Farming Program” (SFP). The SFP is a global initiative launched by PepsiCo where the company engages with farmers from which it sources directly, and provides education on field agronomy, fertilizers, irrigation, plant protection techniques and new technologies.

The event showcased global best practices in sustainable farming, so that PepsiCo potato growers can employ those processes and techniques at the farm level in order to become more sustainable.

The event consisted of video screenings imparting knowledge about the company’s commitment to sustainability, as well as demonstrations of high efficiency irrigation systems (HEIS; including drip and sprinkler systems) and their benefits for both crop yields as well as for the environment. The demonstrations were conducted on a PepsiCo grower’s model farm in Kasur, where growers had the opportunity to see how sustainable practices improved both quantity as well as quality of potato crop yield. In 2017 alone, PepsiCo growers helped conserve approximately 1 billion liters of water by using HEIS on their farms.

“We are excited about imparting critical knowledge on sustainability best practices to our growers,” said Mr. Zahid Saleem, Head of PepsiCo Pakistan’s Agronomy function. “By putting this knowledge into action, our growers are helping the environment and also improving their own livelihoods in the process.”

The event builds on PepsiCo’s core business philosophy called Performance with Purpose: a focus on delivering sustainable long-term growth while leaving a positive imprint on society and the environment.

PepsiCo is the market leader in the salty snacks category, and procures 100% of the potatoes used in its Lay’s products from local farmers.

Pakistan is one of the few PepsiCo markets where the rollout of the global Sustainable Farming Program (SFP) has been initiated.

