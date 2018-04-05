‘Suspicious’ activities going on in Balochistan: Nawaz

Says no need for Parliament, everything be assigned to CJP; Nawaz, Maryam want court proceedings broadcast live

Mian Nawaz Sharif, former premier, on Wednesday termed suspicious the recent changes in Balochistan’s politics as well as the election of the Senate chairman and called on the prime minister to take notice of these suspicious things.

Nawaz Sharif, interacting with reporters inside the accountability court hearing corruption cases against him and his family, termed the recently-elected Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani a man of dubious character.

Elaborating further, the PML-N Quaid said the country managed to attain freedom from the British but is now trapped in martial laws. “There is no room to delay the general elections, it will not be accepted,” warned Nawaz.

Nawaz said he does not know the inside story but what (PPP Co-chairman) Asif Zardari is doing is shameful.

A politician should have principles and an ideology, he said as he evoked that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairperson Imran Khan had previously termed Zardari a disease and pledged to never shake hands with him. “Ask him, did PTI not stamp on the teer symbol in the Senate elections?”

“Politicians should have some principles,” he said, referring to Imran’s earlier claims that he would never side with Zardari.

Nawaz also said that there is no room for a delay in the elections, adding that no ‘doctrine of necessity’ will be accepted. The three-time prime minister asserted that Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi should also take notice of the vengeful activities of the National Accountability Bureau.

“NAB played a role in making Musharraf’s government. He (Musharraf) admitted to this in an interview,” claimed Nawaz, referring to the election of Zafarullah Khan Jamali as prime minister during the military dictator’s tenure. Nawaz also stated that it is unfortunate that NAB’s laws, made by dictators, could not be replaced.

Talking about former premier Zulfikar Ali Bhutto’s death anniversary on Wednesday, Nawaz said an elected premier was hanged on this day. “We are struggling to change this history,” he said, adding that, “there should be legislation against martial laws and those who sanctify it in Parliament”.

“The country was freed from the British but then became prisoner of martial laws,” he lamented. He claimed that he has not spoken with Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on his recent meeting with Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar. He also supported the right of voting for overseas Pakistanis, saying he has always advocated for it.

Moreover, Nawaz said there is no need for Parliament, adding that everything should be assigned to the chief justice. “People have been awaiting justice for generations but the chief justice is checking the quality of milk,” he said, referring to the Supreme Court’s recent suo motu notices of several public welfare issues.

Continuing his tirade against Imran Khan, Nawaz questioned the Supreme Court’s decision to regularise his, and other, properties in Bani Gala “even though he accepted it is illegal”.

Talking about his corruption case, Nawaz lamented the judge’s refusal to let him go abroad to be with his wife, despite doctors’ advice to do so.

Referring to his application to visit his ailing wife, Kulsoom Nawaz, being rejected, Nawaz said doctors in London wanted him to be present for consultations on vital medical decisions related to his wife’s treatment. “They did not allow me to visit my wife.”

When the journalists pointed out that the judge had allowed him to travel in between hearings and he had five days to do so, Nawaz said two days are spent in travelling and added that the last break fell on the weekend when the doctors did not consult.

Responding to another query on increased load-shedding in the country despite the government’s claims, the PML-N leader claimed that load-shedding was at a minimum during his tenure as the capacity of electricity was increased by thousands of megawatts.

“I will speak to the government about it to find out whether this was related to non-payment issues or something else.”

Nawaz’s wife Kulsoom has been in London seeking cancer treatment since late last year. Nawaz and Maryam have twice requested the court in recent months to exempt them from appearance so they can go abroad but the pleas have been refused.

Talking to reporters, Maryam added that her mother’s radiotherapy is under way after which doctors will give their opinion on her health and future course of action.

She wondered how the government is supposed to function when cases have been lodged against so many government officials, adding that they are forced to sit in courts all day.

Maryam Nawaz on Wednesday demanded live broadcast of their trial in references filed against them by the National Accountability Bureau to “make the nation know the truth.” Shortly after her appearance along with her father in the accountability court hearing the graft cases, Maryam took to Twitter to demand: “The entire trial proceedings of NAB court against Nawaz Sharif and me should be live telecast so that the nation can know the truth.”

Maryam says court proceedings halting govt functions

Maryam Nawaz said that when cases would be registered on the entire government then who would work. “How people will work when they are forced to sit in the courts days and night,” she said. Maryam said that radiotherapy is continuing for the ailing Kulsoom Nawaz in London and the health condition would be further visible after that process. She said that how could they visit London during breaks as the doctors are not available on weekends.

Addressing a gathering of PML-N supporters in Samundri, Nawaz Sharif demanded that the hearings of the corruption cases he is facing before an accountability court be broadcast live so that the public could see that he has nothing to hide.

The ousted premier said: “I want them [his court hearings] to be shown live on television so people can see there is nothing in them. It’s based on a lie and it’s being exposed in the court on a daily basis.

“It’s a fraud, go and watch for yourself,” he asked his supporters.

Sharif reminded his supporters of his achievements, saying: “We worked day and night. We tried our best to end the energy crisis, we tried to uproot terrorism and we brought CPEC to Pakistan.

“I ask myself ‘Nawaz Sharif you were serving your country then what are these cases against you?’. I have been to almost 50 court hearings.

Sharif assured his followers that his hands are clean. “I’ve always worked with honesty. I cannot even think of taking a penny of corruption, commission or kickbacks. Such money is cursed.”

The former PML-N supremo told his detractors that he wouldn’t not budge from his principles. “I will never back down. Those who don’t know me should know this today that I am not the kind who backs down. God willing I will fight this injustice and cruelty.”

Sharif said that the court cases against him date back to 1962 “when I was only 12 years old and in school.”

Earlier, Maryam Nawaz urged PML-N supporters to “not just vote for the party in 2018 General Election but also guard their votes”.“This time don’t let any conspiracies succeed,” she added.