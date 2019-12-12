Suspension of secretary’s licence IHC Bar to boycott judges oath-taking in protest

Zubair Qureshi

Islamabad

After recommendation by Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) and approval by the Parliamentary Committee on appointment of judges, Islamabad High Court (IHC) is set to have three new additional judges that will make their number seven. Currently, the IHC is working with four judges.

Among the three new judges will include a woman judge Lubna Pervaiz who is from Sindh. The other two judges are Ghulam Azam Qambar from Balochistan and Fiaz Ahmed Jandran from Federal capital. Ms Lubna Pervaiz will be the first woman judge of the IHC.

Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallh will administer oath to the new judges on Friday (today) during a ceremony.

Meanwhile, the Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) has announced to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of the three new additional judges in protest against issuance of a show-cause notice to Secretary of IHC Bar Muhammad Umair Baloch and suspension of his licence till next date of hearing on Dec 19.

Baloch was reported to have been forcing lawyers not to appear before judges as the high court’s bar association was observing a strike condemning FIR against the legal fraternity in Lahore a day earlier.

Last month in November the judicial commission had recommended the names of three lawyers for their appointment as additional judges of Islamabad High Court (IHC) and later, these judges were asked by a Parliamentary committee to appear before it for interview which they did.

After the parliamentary committee’s approval now these judges are going to be inducted in Islamabad High Court for a period of one year.