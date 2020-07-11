Suspects in ‘year’s biggest robbery’ case held

Police on Saturday claimed to have arrested two suspects allegedly involved in the ‘biggest heist of the current year’ in Karachi, it was learnt. According to the details, two armed robbers had stormed into a car showroom located on Jamshed Road area of Karachi on July 7 and managed to escape after looting Rs23.8 million. The owner of the showroom approached the police and lodged a case against unknown suspects over looting the hefty amount. The police launched investigations into the robbery case and took an employee of the showroom into custody over suspicion. During the initial interrogation, the suspect confessed to his crime and told the police that his brother was also involved in the dacoity. The police also arrested his brother and recovered over Rs5 million from their possession. Earlier on May 5, the special investigation unit (SIU) of the Sindh police had claimed to have busted a five-member gang of dacoits in Karachi. According to Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Irfan Bahadur, the dacoits’ gang had been involved in over 100 cases of robberies, street crime, bank robberies and other crimes. He had maintained that the gang would mainly target those who were withdrawing cash from ATM machines or banks.