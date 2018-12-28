Suspects held with arms, ammunition

The Islamabad Police arrested five suspects, recovered arms and ammunition during search operations in different areas of the federal capital on Thursday.

In line with directives of Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, under supervision of SP (City) and also participated by DSP, SHO and personnel of Counter Terrorism Force (CTF), police commandos, lady commandos and staff of Bomb Disposal squad conducted operations against the outlaws in different areas of Islamabad.

During operations, the security personnel screened 400 houses, while 500 persons and arrested five suspects besides recovered arms and ammunition.

The police confiscated the recovered weapons, ammunition and after registering separate cases against them at concerned police stations started investigation.—INP

