Suspect’s DNA matches in Asma rape, murder case

MARDAN: Major breakthrough has on Tuesday been made in four-year-old Asma’s rape and murder case in Mardan as DNA specimen of a suspect has matched with samples taken from victim’s body.

The development has been unearthed by forensic lab sources but the name of the offender has not been revealed yet.

DNA samples – including blood and hair – of 145 locals within 2-3 kilometers radius of incident place were taken for cross matching by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police. The official report will be sent from Lahore to KP police by evening.

A polygraph test of the suspect is likely to be conducted in Lahore’s Punjab Forensic Science Agency (PFSA) after arrest. The final report will then be compiled and sent to the Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan along with KP government and government of Pakistan.

It is worth mentioning here that Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar had earlier expressed annoyance over lack of progress in Asma murder case today.

The four-year-old had gone missing on January 14 in Mardan’s Gujar Garhi area, and her dead body was found from sugarcane fields near her home on January 15 after rape.

Orignally published by NNI