Suspected street criminal arrested

Staff Reporter

Hyderi Market Police on Friday arrested one suspected street criminal and recovered one 9 M.M. pistol along with three rounds.

The police have also recovered one stolen motorcycle from suspect namely Wajid Khan son of Orangzaib, said police sources.

The police sources said that the motorcycle recovered from the accused was reportedly stolen from the limits of Gulberg police station and the suspect is also nominated in other cases lodged with various police stations.

As per details, a heavy contingent of police and Rangers took part in the search operation. All the entry and exit points were sealed before the start of a search operation.

The operation was conducted in the wake of the Pakistan Super League (PSL 4) security.

On the other hand, a suspected member of the Lyari gang war was injured in an alleged encounter with the law enforcers in Chakiwara area of Lyari.

According to police sources, the accused was associated with the Uzair Baloch group of the Lyari gangsters and was wanted by the police in various criminal cases.

