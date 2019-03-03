Suspected street criminal arrested

Hyderi Market Police on Friday arrested one suspected street criminal and recovered one 9 M.M. pistol along with three rounds.

The police have also recovered one stolen motorcycle from suspect namely Wajid Khan son of Orangzaib, said police sources. The police sources said that the motorcycle recovered from the accused was reportedly stolen from the limits of Gulberg police station and the suspect is also nominated in other cases lodged with various police stations.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp