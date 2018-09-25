Suspected drug peddlers arrested: Charas, arms, cell phones recovered

As many as 10 suspects including alleged drug peddlers were arrested and over 2 kilo and 70 grams of charas, pistols, reportedly stolen motorcycle, looted cash and allegedly snatched mobile phones were seized by the city police.

Six accused were arrested by Sachal and Baghdadi police on having three pistols along with rounds, 70 gram charas, two allegedly stolen motorcycles, snatched cell phones and looted cash from them, claimed police sources on Tuesday.

They accused were identified as Ghulam Abbas, Wazeer Ahmed, Fareed, Ghulam Fareed, Mushtaq Ahmed, Pervez alias Foji, Rasool Bux alias Babloo, Muhammad Zubiar, Aziz Ullah and Muhammad Suleman.

Accused namely Rasool Bux was arrested by Gulbahar Police in a crackdown at Naddi Kinara Baloch Para Haji Mureed Goth Gulbahar and 160 grams charas was recovered from his possession, claimed SSP District Central Irfan Ali Baloch.

Other accused namely Muhammad Zubiar, Aziz Ullah and Muhammad Suleman were arrested by the Sohrab Goth Police and two kilograms of Charas, cash, one pistol were recovered from them, claimed SSP Malik Sheeraz Nazir—APP

