Suspected drone attack kills three including Pakistan national in UAE’s Abu Dhabi

DUBAI – At least three people were killed and six others injured after three fuel tankers caught fire following the explosion near the Abu Dhabi airport on Monday.

Yemen’s Houthi rebels, which is engaged in a war against a Saudi-led coalition that includes the UAE, have claimed responsibility for the attacks that occurred in the industrial Musaffah.

State news agency WAM said those killed were two Indians and a Pakistani.

A preliminary investigation indicates small flying objects, likely drones, fell in both areas and may have triggered the blasts, UAE’s state-run WAM news agency said.

Unverified footage on social media showed a thick plume of black smoke billowing from the place of the incident.

The Houthi’s military spokesman said that the group launched the attack “deep in the UAE” and would announce details in the coming hours.

More to follow…

