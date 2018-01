Rawalpindi

Banni Police have rounded up three suspected dacoits besides recovering two 30 bore pistols, 10 rounds and a dagger.

According to a police spokesman, Banni police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in Sarajia Park area in its jurisdiction and netted, Zar Gul, Gulfam and Sawar and also recovered two 30 bore pistols, 10 rounds and a dagger from their possession.

Police had registered a case against the accused, while further investigation was underway.—APP