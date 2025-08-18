Suspect who set three bodies on fire inside car arrested from Islamabad Airport

HAFIZABAD – The police have arrested a prime suspect in a gruesome triple murder case while he was trying to flee abroad after allegedly killing three people and setting their bodies on fire inside a car.

The police said that the accused was attempting to board a flight to Qatar when he was taken into custody at Islamabad Airport.

Following his arrest, the suspect was handed over to the Wanike Tarar Police Station for further investigation.

Two days earlier, the accused along with accomplices had allegedly murdered three men and torched their vehicle with the bodies inside.

The victims included a man who had recently returned from Spain and a police constable.

The police registered a case against 16 individuals including eight unidentified suspects while the efforts are underway to trace and apprehend the remaining culprits.