Suspect who kissed woman on rickshaw in Lahore identified

LAHORE – A culprit who sexually harassed a woman travelling in a rickshaw near the Greater Iqbal in Lahore on Independence Day has been identified, confirmed Punjab government spokesperson Fayyazul Hassan Chohan.

The matter came to light after the video of the incident surfaced online on Friday, enraging social media users, who were already condemning the Minar-e-Pakistan assault incident.

The video shows a woman is sitting in the back seat of Qingchi rickshaw with his family when a hooligan kissed her and ran away.

Chohan said that the accused person had been traced and he will soon be arrested and brought to justice.

He said that the police used all available resource to identify the suspect as his face could not be seen in the video.

Earlier, a video of a woman tiktoker being assaulted by a mob at the Minar-e-Pakistan on Independence Day had surfaced.

Taking action, police registered a case against 400 men. So far, over 50 suspects have been arrested while process of identifying others is underway.

On Friday, Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Inam Ghani removed three top officials from their posts besides suspending two others over negligence over Minar-e-Pakistan.

He made the announcement on Twitter minutes after attending a meeting chaired by Punjab CHief Minister Usman Buzdar.

“We have suspended SHO and SDPO whereas Divisional SP, SSP Operations and DIG Operations Lahore have been removed from their posts,” the provincial police chief wrote.

Ghani said “strict departmental action will be taken once inquiry committee submits its detailed report on the role and response of other officers.”

