Suspect involved in changing chassis numbers of vehicles held

Our Correspondent

Shikarpur

Assistant Superintendent of Police [ASP] Shikarpur claimed to have arrested an accused involved in changing chassis numbers of stolen vehicles, recovered full box of equipment for changing chassis number, and a car from his possession during a press conference held at his office, here on Saturday.

Farooque Amjad, newly posted ASP Shikarpur, claimed that following on the spy information, New Faujdari Police alerted and succeeded in arresting an accused identified as Ali Gohar Malano by caste and recovered a box full of equipment for changing chassis number, and a car from his possession near Beggari canal [water canal] by concerned police.

Mr Farooque Amjad further said that accused would change chassis numbers of stolen vehicles and has links with similar gangs involved in steeling vehicles while he had been arrested in 2009 and later he was awarded two years imprisonment when he found guilty and after his release he once again started his practice.

Area police have lodged a case 117/2018 under section 324-353-4-68-471-472 and 485-86 on the behalf of state at New Faujdari Police Station. ASP Farooque Amjad, in his message, warned dacoits, anti state elements and other social evils to surrender themselves before police otherwise strict action would be taken against them and no one would be allowed to take law into their own hands for the larger interests of the people of Shikarpur.

