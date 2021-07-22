Suspect in ex-diplomat’s daughter murder case was in his sense when arrested: Police

ISLAMABAD – Capital Territory Police said on Thursday that the suspect involved in the brutal murder of the daughter of former Pakistani ambassador Shaukat Mukadam was in his senses when he was arrested from the crime scene.

A suspect named Zahir Jaffer, son of a well-known businessman Zakir Jaffer was arrested on Tuesday after Noor Mukadam, 27, was found murdered at a house in Islamabad’s Sector F-7/4.

SSP (Investigation) Ataur Rehman, who is probing the case, in a press conference rejected social media claims that the accused was drug-addicted or suffering from mental illness.

The police officer said that the suspect might have had a history of addiction but when he was nabbed he was sound and in his senses, adding that the accused had also injured another person.

SSP Ataur Rehman said that police have recovered a gun, 100 bullets and sharp-edged weapon from the house where Noor was murdered.

Earlier reports had claimed that the suspect first shot at the girl before being beheaded her.

However, SSP Rehman said that no firearm injury found on the body of the victim, adding that a bullet was stuck in the gun recovered from the residence.

Police have recorded statements of security guards, the SSP said, adding that a complete challan will be presented in the court after gathering all evidence.

Suspect Booked Under Premeditated Killing Charges

On Wedneday, police registered first information report (FIR) against a suspect under charges of premeditated killing of the daughter of Pakistan’s former ambassador.

The case has been registered under section 302 (premeditated murder) of the Pakistan Penal Code on the complaint filed by the victim’s father late on Tuesday.

According to the police, the suspect had slit the throat of the girl with sharp-edged weapon after being shot at.

A local court has remanded the suspect into police custody for three days in order to complete interrogation as motive behind the murder is yet to be known.

The former envoy in his complaint said that when he and his wife returned home on July 19 they found that their daughter is not present at home, adding that they started searching her after her cellphone number did not respond.

The victim later contacted her family and told them that she is going to Lahore with friends.

On Tuesday afternoon, the suspect made a call to Shaukat Mukadam and told him that Noor was not with him, the FIR said.

Later, the former diplomat was informed by Kohsar police station that his daughter had been found murdered. Police took Mukadam to the residence of Zahir, whose family was his acquaintance, where he found the dead body of his daughter.

Mukadam has sought the maximum stern punishment under the law against Zahir for allegedly murdering his daughter.

