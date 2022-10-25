Suspect in Clifton, DHA robberies arrested

Police arrested a man for his alleged involvement in robberies at shops, marts and houses in District South.

The arrest was made during a raid conducted with the help of CCTV camera footage, said officials.They said the man broke into several shops, marts and houses to commit robberies, adding that the suspect has been identified as Rafi. Police said that on October 15 he had broken into a clinic in the Upper Gizri neighbourhood, and made off with cash and medicines.

They said the suspect has committed dozens of similar robberies in different areas of Clifton and DHA, adding that officials have obtained CCTV camera footage of over 10 such incidents. Further investigations are under way.