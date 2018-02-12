Suspect Imran indicted in Zainab murder case

LAHORE : Suspect Imran Ali on Monday has been indicted in seven-year-old Zainab Ansari rape and murder case.

The accused was presented before the judicial bench in Kot Lakhpat jail during which, he was indicted for raping and killing a Kasur girl.

Earlier, Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar had disposed of the suo moto notice taken over seven-year-old Zainab’s rape and murder after challan against suspect Imran was submitted in the court.

The apex court had expressed satisfaction on the performance of police.

It is to be mentioned here that Zainab was assaulted and her body thrown in a garbage dump in the city of Kasur early this month.

The guardians complained upon return that late Zainab had gone missing at least five days ago and the police did not cooperate with the relatives, who were looking for the missing minor.

Zainab had marks of torture on nose, neck, and other parts of the body – according to the autopsy. The samples collected from her clothes and body were sent to forensic laboratory.

Two people were killed in Kasur the day after Zainab’s body was recovered when police fired at hundreds of angry protesters, who said negligence on the part of the authorities was behind the repeated killings.

Orignally published by NNI