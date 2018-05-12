Suspect held by Rangers in raid at ‘90’ acquitted in illicit arms case

Staff Reporter

An antiterrorism court on Friday acquitted a suspect, said to be a worker of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement, in a case of illicit arms.

The antiterrorism court-VI judge, who is conducting the trial in the judicial complex inside the Central Jail Karachi, pronounced his verdict after recording evidence of witnesses and concluding arguments from both sides.

The Rangers personnel had arrested Abdul Qadir Hingoro, alias Mullah, along with other suspects and convicts during a pre-dawn raid on the MQM headquarters Nine Zero in Azizabad in March 2015.

Later, the Supermarket police booked and arrested him in connection with a case relating to possession and dumping of a rocket launcher.Theprosecution claimed that the suspect had led them to a graveyard near C-1 Area from where a rocket launcher was recovered.A case under Sections 3/4 of the Explosive Substances Act read with Section 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act was registered against him at the Supermarket police station.The charge was framed against the suspect, who pleaded not guilty and opted to contest the case.