Suspect behind torching of Diamer schools arrested

Gilgit

Gilgit-Baltistan police on Wednesday announced the arrest of a ‘commander’ allegedly involved in the torching of schools in Diamer earlier this year. The suspected arsonist, identified as Qari Hidayatullah, was arrested along with three ‘accomplices’ in an operation in Darel on Tuesday night, a police spokesman said.

The police, GB Scouts and various other forces took part in the operation, the spokesman added. A local jirga of elders in Darel’s Tangir area also played an important role in the arrests.

A member of the jirga and GB minister Haider Khan said that the jirga had warned the relatives of the suspects to hand them over, saying that if security operations had to be conducted to track them down, the family members would be responsible for the consequences.

Additionally, the families were told that they would face a social boycott if they did not cooperate by handing over their wanted family members, the official said, adding that the issue is not about simply arresting the suspects, but of tackling and eliminating the triggers behind such attacks.

On the night of August 2, more than a dozen schools half of which were girls-only centres were burned down in Diamer by unidentified assailants. An initial report suggested that miscreants carried out the attacks in an organised manner, first vandalising the buildings and then setting them ablaze. It also said that important evidence uncovered during the investigation suggested involvement by foreigners and some local facilitators.

An operation was subsequently launched in the area to track down and arrest the culprits. A total of 40 people have been arrested so far in connection with the torching of GB.—INP

