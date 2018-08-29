Sushma to meet Qureshi in NY next month

New Delhi

External Affairs Minister (EAM) Sushma Swaraj is likely to meet her Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi in New York next month, on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA).

The foreign ministers of both the countries will be present at the 73rd session of the UNGA, which begins on September 18.

The development comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Imran Khan on being sworn-in as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Last week, Pakistan signaled that Imran Khan may not be able to attend the meet, in order to cut down government expenses. However, senior Pakistani diplomats have urged Khan to reconsider the decision, saying that representing Pakistan was not a waste of funds, particularly on key issues like Kashmir and Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

Observers believe that US Foreign Secretary’s September 5 visit to Pakistan will have a healing impact on Pakistan-India stalled relations.—KT

Share on: WhatsApp