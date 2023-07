Special Assistant on Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Faisal Karim Kundi has said dynamic survey is underway to register more deserving families in Benazir Income Support Program. Addressing a news conference in Islamabad today, he said at present nine million families are registered with the BISP. He said under the BISP, stipends are also being to the deserving students. The Special Assistant said that the PTI Chairman made a false narrative around the Cipher.—APP