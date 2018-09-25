Survey to know causes contaminating streams, nullahs

Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) has carried a fresh survey of entire 752 kilometers sewerage network in federal capital to know the damaged, chocked portions and points of sewerage network contaminating the streams and nullahs.

The survey will substantially reduce and minimize the contamination of streams and nullahs by the sewerage water, resulting in improvement of environmental conditions. Presently, the sewerage system is comprises of 752 kilometers in federal capital.

According to survey, occupants of private and commercial buildings etc connected their sewerage line with storm network, which terminate at stream and nullahs.

The officials warned that the illegal sewerage connections and its disposal into the streams/ nullahs would be dealt by issuing notices and challans.—APP

Share on: WhatsApp