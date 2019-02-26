Survey shows improvement in maternal, child health indicators

Zubair Qureshi

Families in Pakistan are getting healthier according to the newly released 2017-18 Pakistan Demographic and Health Survey (PDHS).

The 2017-18PDHS is the fourth DHS survey conducted in Pakistan since 1990-91.

The survey results, released Monday at a national seminar in Islamabad organized by NIPS, highlight major improvements in child survival and maternal health care, while progress has been slower in nutrition and family planning use among women.

On this occasion, Nosheen Hamid parliamentary secretary of Minister of National health services express her views “ Pakistan demographic and health survey 2017-18 provides important data on reproductive health, nutrients, family planning, disability, migration and violence against woman.

It provides useful information for program managers to develop effective strategies and planning for maternal and child health initiatives.

The survey highlights how much more work has to be done UN child and maternal health programs to make it more result oriented. It’ll help us to achieve PM Imran vision of healthy Pakistan by providing better health services to children and mothers. I welcome population surveyors, students, NGOs and other relevant departments to come forward by analyzing this data to develop and implement better health initiatives.

More children in Pakistan are surviving early childhood than ever before as under-5 mortality has sharply declined. Currently, the under-5 mortality rate is 74deaths per 1,000 live births, a decline from 89 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2012-13. This means that approximately 1 in every 14children in Pakistan does not survive to their fifth birthday. Basic vaccination coverage has improved in Pakistan. Two in three children age 12-23 months have received all eight basic vaccinations, an increase from more than half of children in 2012-13. Basic vaccination coverage is lowest in Balochistan (29%) and highest in Punjab (80%).

Reproductive health care coverage in Pakistanis also improving Nearly 9 in 10women age 15-49 receive antenatal care from a skilled provider such as a doctor, nurse, midwife, or lady health visitor. Additionally, more than half of women have their first antenatal care visit in the first trimester, as recommended. Half of women make four or more antenatal care visits, a notable increase from 37% in 2012-13. More births are delivered in a health facility, from 48% in 2012-13 to 66% in 2017-18. Yet, 1 in 3 births are delivered at home.

One in nine persons in Pakistan have moved to their current place of residence from another place. Fourteen percent of households had at least one out-migrating member. The most common reasons for out-migration are better economic opportunity and marriage.

For the first time, the 2017-18 PDHS provides information on disability. Among adults age 15 and older, 9% of women and 7% of men have a lot of difficulty or cannot function in at least one domain of disability – seeing, hearing, communicating, remembering or concentrating, walking or climbing steps, and washing all over or dressing.

Dr Ruth Lawson, Head of Basic Services at the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) stated, “The UK is proud to have partnered for the survey, as good data leads to evidence-based decision making both by the Government and development partners. I’m glad that this survey reports on disability as well, as DFID’s programmes are especially focused on leaving no-one-behind.”

