Survey to be launched in gas affected areas for regular supply

Low gas pressure in several areas

Rawalpindi

Chairman Steering Committee Punjab Sports Board, Muhammad Hanif Abbasi said a survey would be launched in gas affected areas from January 8 (Monday).

After Inaugurating water projects costing Rs 15 million in Millat Colony here, he said mega development projects had been completed and were providing high-quality educational, medical facilities in Rawalpindi.

He said Rawalpindi Institute of Cardiology (RIC) was capable of carrying out all kinds of surgeries and catering to the needs of poors. He said state-of-the-art Urology hospital with 400 beds would be completed in March. Metro bus, a gift of Punjab government was facilitating the residents of the twin-cities, he added.

He said PTI’s government could not deliver in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and no mega project had been launched there for the welfare of people. Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chairman Malik Nasir Iqbal said PML-N government was making all out efforts to provide relief to masses.

Mayor Sardar Nasim Khan, MPA Zaib un Nisa, MPA Lubna Rehan and notables of the area were present on the occasion. Meanwhile, the citizens have expressed grave concerns over low gas pressure being witnessed in several areas of the town which is affecting routine life of the citizens. The citizens have demanded the Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Company (SNGPC) and other authorities concerned to take steps for regularizing the gas supply.

Shabana, a citizen, talking to APP informed that there was no gas pressure in houses. Low gas pressure forces the citizens to bring breakfast from local bakeries and hotels, resultantly residents had started using Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to cook meals while many were compelled to use firewood.—APP